Home / Bollywood / Thappad poster: Taapsee Pannu’s film brings an alternate reading of Kabir Singh, asks if violence is really fair in love

Thappad poster: Taapsee Pannu’s film brings an alternate reading of Kabir Singh, asks if violence is really fair in love

Thappad poster: Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look poster of Anubhav Sinha’s next film after Article 15.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu on the poster of Thappad.
Taapsee Pannu on the poster of Thappad.
         

Taapsee Pannu has shared the first poster for her upcoming film, Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is about the gender dynamics in a relationship and if violence could ever find space in the lives of a couple in love. One could even see it as an alternate reading of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh.

The poster shows a close up of Taapsee’s face after she has been slapped hard by someone. Her hair is flying due to the impact and her face is all shrunk. “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai (Is this really such a small thing? Is everything really fair in love),” Taapsee wrote in her tweet.

 

The trailer for the film will be out on Friday. Thappad is Anubhav Sinha’s first film after last year’s hit, Article 15 and releases on February 28. Apart from the Game Over actor, the movie’s cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor.

Talking about the film, Taapsee had earlier said, “Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink.”

The 2016 film Pink was creative-produced by Shoojit Sircar and directed by Bollywood debutant Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film featured Taapsee along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma and Tushar Pandey.

Apart from Thappad, Taapsee also has sports-drama Shabaash Mithu. It stars the actor as Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Produced by Ajit Andhare and helmed by Rahul Dholakia, the sports-drama is slated to hit the theatres on February 5, 2021.

