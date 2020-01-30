e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Javed Akhtar reveals Shabana Azmi has ‘completely recovered’, will return home on Friday

Javed Akhtar reveals Shabana Azmi has ‘completely recovered’, will return home on Friday

Javed Akhtar said that Shabana Azmi has been completely fine for a few days now, but the doctors wanted to keep her under observation in the hospital for a few more days.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Javed Akhtar said that Shabana Azmi is absolutely fine now and will be back home on Friday.
Javed Akhtar said that Shabana Azmi is absolutely fine now and will be back home on Friday.
         

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has revealed that his wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi has recovered from her injuries, and will be back home on Friday (January 31) morning. She suffered injuries after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this month.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Javed said, “Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning.”

Javed was thankful that she got away with minor injuries. “It could have been a lot worse. I’d say Shabana had a miraculous escape,” he said.

Shabana was injured in a car accident on January 18. The car was seriously damaged in the crash. Javed, who was travelling in a separate car behind her, was unharmed.

Also read | The Gentlemen movie review: Guy Ritchie puts A-list cast in B-grade plot, makes grand return to gangster films

After receiving initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, Shabana was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Tabu, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, visited her in hospital.

Earlier, Javed reassured well-wishers that Shabana was recovering well, and said that her test results were all positive. “There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh Kamath, the driver of the car in which Shabana was travelling, has been booked for rash driving and negligence. According to the police, he was trying to overtake another vehicle when their car rammed into a truck near Khalapur.

The driver has already recorded his statement, and the Khalapur police is in the process of filing a chargesheet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared
After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news