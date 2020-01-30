Javed Akhtar reveals Shabana Azmi has ‘completely recovered’, will return home on Friday

bollywood

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has revealed that his wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi has recovered from her injuries, and will be back home on Friday (January 31) morning. She suffered injuries after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this month.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Javed said, “Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning.”

Javed was thankful that she got away with minor injuries. “It could have been a lot worse. I’d say Shabana had a miraculous escape,” he said.

Shabana was injured in a car accident on January 18. The car was seriously damaged in the crash. Javed, who was travelling in a separate car behind her, was unharmed.

After receiving initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, Shabana was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Tabu, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, visited her in hospital.

Earlier, Javed reassured well-wishers that Shabana was recovering well, and said that her test results were all positive. “There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh Kamath, the driver of the car in which Shabana was travelling, has been booked for rash driving and negligence. According to the police, he was trying to overtake another vehicle when their car rammed into a truck near Khalapur.

The driver has already recorded his statement, and the Khalapur police is in the process of filing a chargesheet.

