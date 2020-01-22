Shabana Azmi to be discharged soon, Javed Akhtar says ‘No serious harm was done’

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:35 IST

Shabana Azmi is recovering fast and can be discharged from the Kokilabehn Dhirubhai Ambani hospital soon. A report in Bollywood Hungama has quoted Javed Akhtar as saying, “There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We we can all breathe a sigh of relief.”

Shabana was injured when her car Tata Safari Storme hit the rear-end of a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. Her driver, Kamlesh Kamath, has been booked for rash driving and negligence, and the Khalapur police, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, have already recorded his statement.

Shabana Azmi and Rekha at the birthday party of poet-lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, in Mumbai on Jan 17, 2020. ( IANS )

Kamath was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle when their car rammed into the truck near Khalapur, about 60km from here in neighbouring Raigad district, a local police official earlier said.

Police will file chargesheet on time in the case related to the road accident and will call the actor’s driver for questioning again if required, an official said on Tuesday.

Kamath (38), who suffered minor injuries in the crash, has been booked under IPC sections related to rash and negligent driving and also relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Khalapur police station in-charge Vishwajeet Kaingade told PTI, “A day after the incident, we recorded the statement of her driver Kamlesh Kamath, but he has not been arrested. We will call him again to the police station if required.”

Kaingade declined to share details of the statement given by Kamath to the police after the accident. “The sections under which he has been booked don’t require his immediate arrest. In such cases, we file chargesheet directly in the court. In this case, too, we will file chargesheet on time,” he said.

Shabana will now be seen in the Steven Spielberg-produced Halo, an adaptation of a popular video game franchise of the same name. She will be essaying Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of Office of Naval Intelligence in the series.

The actor also has Sheer Qorma in her kitty. It is based on a same-sex love story and stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

(With PTI inputs)

