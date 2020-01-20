Shabana Azmi is sedated but coherent, talking normally and recognising people, says Boney Kapoor

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:36 IST

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is under sedation but is coherent, according to filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The senior actor met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Boney Kapoor said, “According to doctors, there is nothing alarming. She’s sedated as there is some pain but everything is fine. Except Javed saab, Baba (Azmi, the actress’s brother) and Tanvi (Azmi, sister-in-law) nobody is allowed into the ICU.”

“Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognising people. For now, she is under observation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it,” he added.

Actor and director Satish Kaushik was quoted by the publication as saying, “Shabanaji’s condition is improving and her reports are normal. I met Javed saab too and everyone is relieved. God is kind.”

Shabana was injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. Azmi (69) was first rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai. The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which Azmi and Akhtar were travelling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

“She is stable and under observation,” said Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani hospital in a statement late in the evening.

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (2nd R) with his family members-- actor Farhan Akhtar (R), Shabana Azmi (2nd L), Zoya Akhtar (C) at a special painting exhibition by Shibani Dandekar (L) to mark Akhtar’s 75th birthday, in Mumbai, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. ( PTI )

Paying her visit at the hospital were Javed’s ex-wife Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar who came with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita, Farah Khan, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal and Jeetendra.

An FIR has been registered against Shabana’s driver for rash and negligent driving, police said on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

