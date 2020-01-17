Kangana Ranaut reacts to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: ‘I don’t want to empower people who celebrate when a jawan dies’

bollywood

Just days after she praised her for brilliant acting and choosing a sensitive subject with Chhapaak, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is up in arms against Deepika Padukone for her recent visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi where she stood in solidarity with students attacked by a masked mob earlier this month.

While insisting Deepika is well within her “democratic rights” and she should not have opinions about what Deeika is doing, Kangana told Spotboye in an interview, “I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do.”

“I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done,” Kangana added.

She also spoke about the box office performance of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and said, “A film has to work on its on merit. There are very few percentage of India on Twitter & when a movie is good, trust me, even the enemies go and watch it. Nobody can resist a good film.”

Ahead of the film’s release, Kangana put out a video where she praised Deepika and Meghna for picking a sensitive subject like that of acid attack survivors and portraying it well. Prior to the video, Deepika had also appreciated Kangana’s upcoming film Panga where she essays the role of a mother and a kabbadi player. “I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good,” Deepika had said.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is about a woman who fights all odds to make a comeback as a professional kabaddi player after having a child. It is slated to hit theatres on January 24.

