Kangana Ranaut impressed Deepika Padukone with her act in Panga trailer: ‘Seems that this film will also be very good’

Dec 30, 2019

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has showered praise on Kangana Ranaut and the trailer of her upcoming film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in important roles.

“I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good,” Deepika said. She was speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event for her upcoming film Chhaapaak that hits theatres on January 10.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who also acts as her manager, acknowledged Deepika’s appreciation in a tweet along with emojis of folded hands.

Deepika also stressed upon the importance of good films faring well at the box office, irrespective of whether they feature herself or other actors. Deepika’s next film Chapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and tells the story of an acid attack survivor and how she fights to get back to life and the normalcy of it, emerging a champion in the process. The film is loosely based on Delhi’s Laxmi Agarwal.

The appreciation comes months after Rangoli criticised Deepika and her NGO Live Love Laugh, when the organisation put out a tweet requesting a change in the name of Kangana’s film, originally titled Mental Hai Kya, After a lot off discussion and allegations, the film was renamed as Judgementall Hai Kya.

This is not the first time Deepika has praised Kangana as an actor. When Deepika won the Best Actress award for Happy New Year in 2014 at an award ceremony and dedicated it to Kangana for her brilliant act in Vikas Bahl’s Queen, the latter only responded with, “Yes, I heard about that, but I hope someday, she would tell me in person what she feels about my work. I would appreciate that a lot more.”

“Thank you for this award, but I believe that this year belonged to Kangana. So, Kangana, this one’s for you,” Deepika had said while accepting her award for Happy New Year. However, things soon improved when Deepika called Kangana. “Deepika called me, and clarified that she had no personal equation with me to make a direct call (to appreciate her performance in Queen). Also, I explained to her how it would have been unjust for me to publicly acknowledge an award from her when I have decided not to attend any awards functions. It was an emotional and heartfelt conversation. I appreciate that she called me; she is truly courteous and very emotional, and I just love that,” Kangana had told Hindustan Times. Kangana’s Panga releases on 24th January 2020.

