Anu Malik sexual harassment case: National Commission for Women closes case, ready to reopen if new evidence comes forth

music

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:36 IST

The case of sexual harassment filed against Bollywood musician Anu Malik has reportedly been closed. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the National Commission for Women (NWC) has closed the case “due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant”.

It quoted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma as saying, “Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it.”

Also read: Javed Akhtar on 75th birthday: ‘I don’t feel like a retired, tired person at all’

The tabloid also claimed that Barnali Shome, Under Secretary, NCW, had written a letter to Madhuri Malhotra, head, Standards & Practices, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited dated January 3, 2020. In her letter, she stated that the NCW had taken cognizance of Sona’s (Mohapatra) Twitter post alleging that ignoring the testimonies of multiple women of sexual harassment and assault, a person (Anu Malik) was made “a judge for youngsters on national television”, the report added.

It also quoted from the letter: “The Commission is in receipt of your response dated 06/12/2019 in the matter. In view of the above, I am directed to apprise you that the Commission has closed the case due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant.”

After singer Sona Mohapatra and several other levelled allegations against him, Malik was forced to stand down last year as a judge on the Sony TV show, Indian Idol. He had a molestation case filed against him in the 1990s. He was later reinstated. But after campaigners fought back, Malik, who has dismissed the allegations as “false and unverified”, announced his departure for a second time last week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more