Javed Akhtar’s retro-themed birthday bash: Farhan Akhtar comes as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan attends too

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 10:49 IST

Lyrcist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday bash in Mumbai was a starry affair with a host of Bollywood A-listers making it to the party. Many of the celebs turned up as their favourite Bollywood stars for the retro-themed party.

Among the guests who attended the party were Aamir Khan with his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, actor and former Congress politician Urmila Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi’s niece Tabu, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, his actor brother Anil Kapoor, actor-director Satish Kaushik, actor Divya Dutta, Shabana’s cinematographer Baba Azmi and his wife actor Tanvi Azmi, Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal, Zoya Akhtar, film critic Bhawana Somaya and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidwani.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar at the party.

Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi’s brother and sister-in-law Baba Azmi and Tanvi with friends and Tabu at the party.

Urmila Matongkar, Divya Dutta and Farah Khan at the party.

Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidwani, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Boney Kapoor at the party.

The party was retro-themed and showing up in the spirit of the party was the couple itself — Javed and wife Shabana came dressed in polka-dotted red and white western wear. Javed’s son Farhan channelled his inner Don and dressed up in Amitabh Bachchan’s Khaike Paan Banaraswala avatar while his girlfriend dressed up like Zeenat Aman in the song. Divya Dutta came dressed in a rich red sharara while Bhawaya Somaaya came in a traditional Maharashtrian Navwari sari. Swara too showed up in a colourful ’70s style get-up. Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik too were aptly dressed in retro outfits.

Manish Malhotra, Swara Bhasker, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at the party.

Film critic Bhawna Somaya, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan Kunder and Tanvi Azmi at the party.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ashutosh Gowariker with wife and Satish Kaushik at the party.

Javed, who turned 75, had earlier said in an interview to Hindustan Times that, “As a matter of fact, 75 is a very old age in my mind. So, for me, to believe that I’m 75 is tough because I don’t feel that. My body tells me, ‘Listen buddy, you’re no longer young’, but otherwise, my involvement with life, my curiosity, interests, fantasies, aspirations and ambitions are intact. I’m totally involved with life, and don’t feel like a retired, tired person at all.’

On January 16, an exhibition of photographs, sketches and other memorabilia, was inaugurated in Mumbai by his children - Farhan and Zoya. It will be on till January 20.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

