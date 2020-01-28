e-paper
Aditya Roy Kapur: ‘People tend to discount acting skills of a handsome actor’

Aditya Roy Kapur says reviews of his films often mention something about his good looks, adding that it isn’t something that can be helped.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:43 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur during the promotions of his upcoming film Malang.
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur during the promotions of his upcoming film Malang.(IANS)
         

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is widely acknowledged as a handsome young man, says at times one’s good looks can overshadow their acting skills. “I do not want to think about it too much, though in all the reviews I read (there is) at least one line about the way I look. People talk about my look but my appearance is not in my hands, right? If we look at the West, whether it is Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and some others mainstream actors -- they don’t get enough credit for their acting skills at times, but their screen presence and how handsome they are (are spoken about). People can discount their acting skills and put it down to their looks. When it comes to me, I have no control over it but surely I want to establish myself as a combination of both,” Aditya told IANS.

So, when was the last time he looked at the mirror and said, ‘wow! Aditya, you are hot!’? He laughs. “No, that does not happen. I mean I don’t do that -- who does that? I think before the shoot of Malang I saw myself in the mirror once, and felt that my body is looking ‘not bad’. That is it! I don’t know how to answer this question,” he blushes while responding.

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani pose for photographs during promotion of their film, Malang.
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani pose for photographs during promotion of their film, Malang. ( PTI )

Aditya’s upcoming film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri with whom he has collaborated Aashiqui 2. That film made him a star overnight in 2013.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to hide her belly’

Asked about how special was it for him to work with Mohit again, the actor said: “One of the reasons the shooting of this film was exciting for me is, I got a chance to try out some new adventure sports. We went to Mauritius four days prior to the shooting, so that we got to learn those sports -- at least the basics so that we looked right in the scenes. I learnt a little bit of kitesurfing during the shoot and I thinking I will learn it properly once I take a break. I think I like that sport,” shared the actor.

Malang also features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu among others, and is slated to release on February 7.

