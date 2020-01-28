Malang song Phir Na Milen Kabhi: Aditya Roy Kapur leaves Disha Patani with memories of good times and a sad new tune

bollywood

Jan 28, 2020 14:29 IST

A new song for Malang was shared by the makers on Tuesday. Titled Phir Na Milen Kabhi, the song is a sad number for the heartbroken.

The song’s video shows the film’s lead Aditya Roy Kapur leave his girlfriend Disha Patani behind to protect her from his dangerous life. He sneaks out while she is asleep and takes a train to somewhere far away. However, memories of the good times follow them no matter where they go.

Towards the end of the video, Disha meets a gruesome death at the hands of Aditya’s enemies. He watches her die in his arms, which pushes him on his journey for revenge.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi is composed and sung by Ankit Tiwari. The lyrics are by Prince Dubey. Earlier, songs Humraah, Malang, Chal Ghar Chalein were also released from the film. Most feature lead couple Aditya and Disha.

Aditya and Disha shot the film extensively in Goa, which he said felt like going back in time to his teenage years. “The younger portion is something I could identify very closely with because there were parts of my life that resonate with that character. In my teens, I was footloose and fancy-free. I would spend a lot of time in Goa, so I knew the world. We went to Goa and I showed them the places I would frequent and the things I would do and we created some interesting things. I found out that there was so much of my past in it,” Aditya told PTI in an interview.

Malang also star Anil Kapoor as a police office and Kunal Kemmu as the another dark killer. The film is directed by Mohit Suri, who previously worked with Aditya in Aashiqui 2.

“Malang was exciting as I got to work with Mohit again, this time for an action film. It is a genre I love a lot and was keen to explore. But I never got the right script. So, when Malang came to me, I was very excited,” Aditya added.

The film is slated to be released on February 7.

