Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film collects Rs 39.60 cr

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:04 IST

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay man, had been on a decline during the week and slid further to earning Rs 3.07 crore at the box office on Tuesday. The film now stands at Rs 39.60 crore at the domestic box office while Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has earned Rs 20.78 crore.

Sharing the day-wise collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes Rs 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: Rs 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS.”

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film brings back the Badhaai Ho trio of Ayushmann, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. It also stars Jitendra Kumar as Ayushmann’s boyfriend and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal role.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is Ayushmann’s third highest opener after his 2019 films Bala and Dream Girl. It is also the fourth highest opening film in India this year after Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D.

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times, “Ayushmann is on a roll and this might be his 8th consecutive hit. Once again, he has taken up a taboo subject with a story set in a hinterland. He tackles the subject in a comical way which will enable the viewer to receive what the storyteller is trying to say.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had released alongside Vicky Kaushal’s horror film, Bhoot Part One which had collected a total of Rs 18.68 crore by Monday. The film had opened at Rs 5.10 crore and is the third highest opening film of Vicky’s career after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi. “Bhoot is steady on the lower side... Select metros contributing to its revenue... Eyes Rs 24 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr. Total: Rs 20.78 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh wrote.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

