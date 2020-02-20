Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Part One box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana might register biggest opening

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:43 IST

A lot is on offer for moviegoers this weekend as Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releases alongside Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on Friday. If Shubh Mangal... gets a thumbs up from audiences and critics, it can become Ayushmann’s highest opening film.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to open at around Rs 8-9 crore or even higher if received positively. “If the audience loves the film, it can even touch Rs 12 crore,” he told Hindustan Times.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan can become Ayushman’s highest opener if it beats the day-one collection of his last film, Dream Girl, which opened at Rs 10.05 crore. It will release in around 2500 screens while Bhoot has screen count of around 1500 screens. Girish expects an opening of around Rs 4-5 crore from Bhoot.

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar attend trailer launch of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Girish feels positive about Ayushmann’s film, about same-sex relationships, and says, “The audience has loved the trailer and songs. Ayushmann is on a roll and this might be his 8th consecutive hit. Once again, he has taken up a taboo subject with a story set in a hinterland. He will be seen tackling the subject in a comical way which will enable the viewer to receive what the storyteller is trying to say.”

Before Ayushmann, Sonam Kapoor had dealt with the subject of same-sex relationships in her 2018 film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film turned out to be a major commercial disappointment despite good songs and an ensemble cast of Sonam, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Also read: Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship: Real life incident that inspired Vicky Kaushal’s film

On being asked if Ayushmann’s film can suffer such a fate, Girish says, “Sonam’s film was a little upmarket film and dealt with the taboo in a very serious, realistic manner. Ayushmann’s film is a massy, commercial film and deals with the subject in a lighter vein. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s presence makes it more of a family film and then there is also the brand of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan added to it. It points towards a wider audience. If it clicks, it will make things a littler easier for the LGBTQi community as films make taboo subjects a little bit easier to get along with and change the mindset of the audience.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will show Ayushmann fighting for his love, Jitendra Kumar. It also stars Maanvi Gagroo and many others. Bhoot One is the first instalment in a horror franchise made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more