Tahira Kashyap ‘delighted’ to see husband Ayushmann Khurrana kiss Jitendra Kumar onscreen: ‘Who am I to judge?’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 15:05 IST

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurana kissing co-star Jitendra Kumar in their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been a major talking point. Reacting to the onscreen kiss in the trailer of the same-sex love story, Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has said she was delighted to watch the scene.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Tahira said, “I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love.”

Also read: Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon to adopt Dimple Kapadia-Paresh Rawal as parents, signed film before the script was finalised

“Who am I to judge? My perspective of watching him on screen is surely from the perspective of what he as a character should be doing and in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan this is what he should do because he is in love with the boy. What else do you do when you are in love?”

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada is a follow-up of sorts to 2017’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a sleeper hit written by Hitesh that won Ayushmann praise for his portrayal of a man dealing with erectile dysfunction.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann told IANS, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an out and out entertainer that also gives the right message. It will be incorrect to call this film a serious, message oriented film. It is not. It is a hilarious film that’s also slapstick in parts to drive home the message of the film. It has its heart at the right place and it is not a serious film that delves any deeper.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more