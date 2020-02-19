e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon to adopt Dimple Kapadia-Paresh Rawal as parents, signed film before the script was finalised

Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon to adopt Dimple Kapadia-Paresh Rawal as parents, signed film before the script was finalised

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan reveals how Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon came aboard for his upcoming film even before the script was written.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao were earlier seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao were earlier seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi.
         

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will soon adopt Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal as parents for Dinesh Vijan’;s next film, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

“This innovative idea also came from real life though it is not inspired by any incident in particular. We have spun it into a crazy comedy with our unique tadka. That project (the one he was discussing with Raj and Kriti) wasn’t working out, so, one day, over a cup of coffee, I sketched out this idea to them and they jumped at it. Raj and Kriti came on board even before the script was written,” producer Dinesh told the daily.

Also read: 83: Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev from Ranveer Singh’s film out, see it here

“You saw it in Stree, you will see it in our upcoming horror comedy, Roohi Afzana, and in this one as well. Kriti also had you laughing in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4,” he said about Rajkummar. The film goes on the floors in Delhi in mid-March. It is targeting a year-end release.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is ready with another release - Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang where he plays a PT teacher and features alongside Nushrat Bharucha. It is director Hansal and Rajkummar’s fifth collaboration after the two delivered such notable films as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

Rajkummar has also completed shoot for Roohi Afza alongside Janhvi Kapoor and is working on Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari where he has been paired with Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Anurag Basu’s Ludo in the pipeline where he will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi. The film is slated for an April 24 release.

