83: Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev from Ranveer Singh’s film out, see it here

The first look of actor Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev in the upcoming sports drama, 83, directed by Kabir Khan has surfaced online. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 08:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Romi Dev and Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan’s 83.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Romi Dev and Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan’s 83.(Instagram)
         

On Wednesday, a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their upcoming film 83 surfaced online. This is the first time Deepika’s look from the film has been seen. What is unmistakable is her similarity with Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev, a character she essays in the upcoming sports drama.

In the picture, Ranveer as Kapil and Deepika are looking at each other; while Ranveer looks relaxed, Deepika wears a big smile on her face. Her short bob hairdo, much like Romi’s, is the highlight of the picture. Deepika wears a black and cream ensemble while Ranveer is in a Team India blazer.

 

Kabir Khan’s 83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s surprise win at the World Cup in 1983, where India beat the tournament’s favourite West Indies, in an unexpected turn of events. Making that possible was the captainship of Kapil Dev, who motivated his men in blue to aspire for the impossible and put in their best.

Through much of January this year, Ranveer and the makers of the film debuted the first-look posters of all the players of the team. The posters shared include those of actors R Badree, Dhairya Karwa, Adhinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Ranveer Singh. The team members of the 1983 Indian cricket team who have been introduced include Sunil Valson, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar apart from Kapil Dev.

Apart from these, the actor also shared the first-look poster of Pankaj Tripathi, who plays PR Man Singh in the film, the manager of the 1983 Indian cricket team.

The first look of Ranveer as Kapil was unveiled back in July last year, on the occasion of Ranveer’s birthday. Ranveer, though looking leaner in the face as compared to Kapil, came really close to looking like him.

