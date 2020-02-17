e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Here’s how Deepika Padukone reacted when Ranveer Singh handed her his black lady

Here’s how Deepika Padukone reacted when Ranveer Singh handed her his black lady

Ranveer Singh won the Filmfare award for Best Actor in a Leading role for Gully Boy and his actor wife Deepika Padukone cannot be happier.

bollywood Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh posted a picture of Deepika Padukone holding his Filmfare trophy.
Ranveer Singh posted a picture of Deepika Padukone holding his Filmfare trophy.
         

Deepika Padukone did not accompany husband and actor Ranveer Singh to the Filmfare Awards in Assam but has finally met his black lady. Ranveer has shared a glimpse of how Deepika reacted to his win at the Filmfare.

He posted a picture of Deepika lying in bed with Ranveer’s Filmfare trophy in her hand and captioned it, “When my Little lady met my Black lady.” Her smile and the glow on her face is proof how happy she is.

Hindustantimes

The picture got more than 7,36,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes on Instagram. A fan wrote, “Awwww moment.” Another called it “stunning”. One more fan wrote, “Both the ladies are awesome.”

Deepika had earlier called the win “historic” when Ranveer had shared a screenshot of his video chat with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar. She had also chosen the black suit the actor wore for his red carpet appearance. Ranveer had posted a picture of his look on Instagram to which Deepika reacted, “@shaleenanathani guess who chose his suit for tonight!?yours truly...” and added, “but I have to give him credit for listen to me!”

Hindustantimes

Gully Boy swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night. While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, Zoya was awarded Best Director.

Gully Boy also bagged the award for the Best Music Album of the year, which it shared with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. Both the supporting role awards also went to Gully Boy with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category. Other major awards that the film received at the event include Best Screenplay, Best Lyrics, and Best Dialogue.

Also read: Ali Abbas Zafar confirms Mr India trilogy, calls it ‘huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character’

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

