Ali Abbas Zafar confirms Mr India trilogy, calls it ‘huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:55 IST

Director Ali Abbas Zafar of Bharat fame is all set to make a superhero trilogy, titled Mr India. The film will reportedly have Katrina Kaif as the female lead in this superhero universe.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, “BIGGG NEWS... Zee Studios confirms a trilogy: #MrIndia with Ali Abbas Zafar... He will write and direct the film... Ali is currently working on the script and building the superhero universe... Once the script is locked, makers will sign actors/technicians.”

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Ali also took to Twitter to say that he is yet to confirm the cast. He wrote, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

An earlier Mumbai Mirror report has quoted a source as saying, “Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise.”

If Katrina is confirmed for the movie, this will be their fourth film together after their last hit, Bharat. The two have worked together in 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina has a few more coveted projects in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. This is also an action film and will hit theatres on March 27 this year.

Ali is currently producing Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. It will hit theatres on June 12. His 2019 film Bharat had Salman Khan and Katrina as the lead couple with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in a prominent roles. It was a hit with collections of Rs 211 crore at the domestic box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more