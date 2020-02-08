Katrina Kaif to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film, may perform never-seen-before stunts: report

bollywood

Katrina Kaif, last seen alongside Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, is reportedly set to collaborate with the filmmaker for a superhero film. The actor, who is a fitness freak, is also expected to perform some never-seen-before stunts in the film.

A Mumbai Mirror report has quoted a source as saying, “Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise.”

Ali is said to have plans to make it into a superhero action franchise. He will be writing, directing and producing the film, which is expected to go on floors this year but the final date is yet to be confirmed. Katrina had also attended Ali’s birthday party last month and was seen in the company of Shah Rukh Khan. The two are now rumoured to come together for the superhero movie again after their last film Zero turned out to be a commercial and critical failure.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif are close friends.

This will be Katrina and Ali’s fourth film together after the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and 2019 film Bharat. The actor had wished him on his birthday on Instagram with a goofy picture of her holding his neck. “Happy birthday buddy @aliabbaszafar ....... May this be the new for new adventures and the conquer new heights .... I’m always here by your side( mostly without my hand around ur neck),” she captioned the picture.

Katrina has a few more coveted projects in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. This is also an action film and will hit theatres on March 27 this year.

