When Salman Khan was scared after Arbaaz lost a pair of Bata slippers

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:36 IST

Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed how he was scared of an uncle during childhood after his brother and filmmaker-actor Arbaaz Khan lost a pair of slippers.

An AsianAge report quoted Salman as saying, “One day, Arbaaz (brother) wore our chacha’s Bata chappals (slippers) and they got lost. We were very scared of him so we started looking out for his chappals. We found one of his chappals and we are still looking for the other one, but alas! We have not been able to locate them,” he said with a smile.Salman was talking on the sidelines of the press conference of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Bhopal recently.

Asked if he is keen to showcase talent from Bhopal in his production house, he added, “You all know me, I have always tried to give opportunities to the worthwhile talented lot. If someone from Bhopal will showcase their talent, I will surely give them the opportunity to work in SKF films. Why not?.”

Recently seen with Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in Bharat and in his hit cop franchise Dabangg 3, Salman is currently working on his next with filmmaker-choreographer-actor Prabhudeva on the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tamil actor Bharath with Jacqueline Fernandez featuring in a special song. Singer Arjun Kanungo too will make his acting debut with the film. Radhe will mark the third-time collaboration between Salman and Prabhudeva, who have worked together in films like Wanted and Dabangg 3 before. The film is set to release around Eid this year.

Salman is currently seen hosting reality show Bigg Boss 13 -a show he has been hosting for 10 years now. The ongoing season will end soon and the finale will be held in a week.

