Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz in tears after Sidharth Shukla says she’ll go to Asim now. Watch

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:53 IST

The recent media interaction organised inside the house may have caused another fight between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In a promotional video shared by the official handle of the show, Shehnaaz is seen crying over a statement made by Sidharth during the interaction.

Asked if she was with Sidharth for the game, Shehnaaz said, “Ye samajh lo ye hi meri game hai (He is my game).” Sidharth chipped in to say, “Mereko bola ab tu mere se door hi raha kar, to I am sure ab ye Asim ke saath rahne wali hai (She asked me to stay away from her, I am sure now she will be with Asim.).”

Shehnaaz began crying in the luggage room and told Sidharth, “ Asim ke paas jaegi, mujhe negative dikha rahe ho yaaar!” When Sidharth refuted the allegation, she continued crying and was later seen telling Rashami, “Mujhe aisa fame nahi chahiye media me (This is not the kind of fame I want in media).”

In another promo, the contestants were seen facing tough questions. Sidharth was asked if he began distancing himself from Shehnaaz because Salman had warned him that she is falling in love. “Mujhe nahi lagta aisa khaas distance ya difference aya hai humlogo me (I don’t think there is any difference or distance in our friendship),” he responded.

Shehnaaz was also asked that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth. “Hai iske saath attachment, Bahut pyar karti hu isko. Agar isko aegi kabhi feeling to batana phone karke, ready ho jaungi mai. But ye na ho ke zyada time ho jae aur mereko koi aur mil jae (I am emotionally attached to him, I love him a lot. If he gets the same feeling, he can call me and tell me. Just hope it isn’t too late and I don’t find someone else by then).”

Mahira and Shehnaaz were also asked about the abusive language they use for each other.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth asked Shehnaaz to not harm herself ever in life. “No matter how big the problem is, remember you can rectify everything, everything can be rectified. Don’t ever fall weak and just stay normal.” Showing concern for her, Sidharth also said she could call him anytime, “even if it’s after 70 years”.

