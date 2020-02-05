Bigg Boss 13 promo: Asim Riaz is asked if he has a habit of lying about his girlfriends, Sidharth Shukla claps

tv

A new promo of Bigg Boss 13 has just dropped online and it shows Asim Riaz being grilled about his relationship status during a press conference held in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house. There has been confusion about whether he has a girlfriend outside the house, with Vikas Gupta claiming that he does, but Asim vociferously denying the same.

In the video, a reporter seems to be asking Asim about Shruti Tuli, who has denied that she was ever in a relationship with him. “Unko nahi lagta tha ki woh relation tha, mere ko lagta tha (She did not consider it a relationship but I did),” he responds.

Another journalist then asks Asim to confirm if he was in a relationship or not, which seems to stump him. He goes on to say that just because he is famous now, more girls can claim on Twitter that they were in a relationship with him, but that does not make it true.

“Aap ab jhooth bol rahe the ya aapki aadat hi hai jhooth bolne ki? (Were you lying just now or have you made a habit of lying?)” the reporter then asks Asim, to which his rival Sidharth Shukla laughs and claps.

Soon after Vikas revealed that Asim has a girlfriend outside the house, it was being speculated that Shruti was the girl in question. Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary slammed Vikas for his “dirty game” and accused him of dragging an “innocent girl” into controversy. Shruti, too, said in a recent interview that while her relationship with Asim was “more than friendship”, they were never together.

However, Himanshi Khurana let the cat out of the bag and confirmed to SpotboyE that Asim and Shruti were indeed in a relationship. “I don’t know, Asim ne toh national television par maana hai ki rishta tha but khatam ho gaya hai (Asim confessed on national television that they were in a relationship but it is over). But I understand her side too. I respect her for not giving out any statement because there is a big communication gap currently as Asim is inside,” she said.

Himanshi further claimed that Asim ended his relationship with Shruti before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. On the show, Asim has declared his love for Himanshi and has even proposed marriage to her.

