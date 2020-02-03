Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta shares video of Asim Riaz confessing he has a girlfriend, exposes Umar Riaz’s ‘lies’

tv

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:40 IST

Vikas Gupta stirred up a hornet’s nest when he came on Bigg Boss 13 to support his friend Sidharth Shukla and claimed that Asim Riaz had a girlfriend outside the house. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz slammed Vikas and said that it was just a tactic to “defame” Asim, who has been vocal about his love for Himanshi Khurana.

Now, Vikas has shared a video, which shows Asim confessing that he is in a relationship with someone. In the clip, Asim tells Sidharth that his last relationship was just a month before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. When Sidharth asks if the relationship has ended, Asim replies, “Nahi, almost nahi toota hai, ek tarah se (No, it has almost not ended, in a way).”

Asim then tells Sidharth that his girlfriend is a model from Mumbai and “she’s a nice girl, man”. He also says that he will call her “first thing” after he gets out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, and they will go on a trip somewhere around Mumbai.

Sidharth asks Asim if his brother Umar has met the girlfriend and he says, “Ek-do baar mila hoon. Ek-do baar nahi, kaafi baar, actually (Once or twice, I have met her with my brother. Actually, not just once or twice, it was quite a few times).” Asim adds that two or three of their friends also accompanied them, along with Umar.

Vikas shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Sir, kids don’t tell their parents everything @imrealasim is young & locked up in the house. He is not at fault but very surprised that @realumarriaz hasn’t informed you about the same & dragged you in his lies. Please hear it from #AsimRiyaz himself #BiggBoss13 #Stoplyingumar.”

Sir, kids don’t tell their parents everything @imrealasim is young & locked up in the house. He is not at fault but very surprised that @realumarriaz hasn’t informed you about the same & dragged you in his lies. Please hear it from #AsimRiyaz himself #BiggBoss13 #Stoplyingumar https://t.co/WFAUCFv6WS pic.twitter.com/jkKnRz43ex — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 2, 2020

The video shared by Vikas was in response to a tweet by Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary, who accused him of playing a “dirty game” by claiming that Asim is in a relationship with model and actor Shruti Tuli.

Also see: Amitabh Bachchan leads Divyanka Tripathi by her dupatta, husband Vivek Dahiya says ‘When it’s Big B, it’s big deal’. Watch

Asim’s father had tweeted, “Vikas Gupta entered @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13 in support of Sid & tried to play dirty game by dragging innocent girl Sharuti Tulli into controversy that she has some relation with Asim but she gave a slap on the face of Vikas that she has no relation in her tweet. #AsimForTheWin.”

Vikas Gupta entered @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13 in support of Sid & tried to play dirty game by dragging innocent girl Sharuti Tulli into controversy that she has some relation with Asim but she gave a slap on the face of Vikas that she has no relation in her tweet.#AsimForTheWin — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) February 1, 2020

Earlier, Umar lashed out at Vikas for starting a controversy and said that his claims about Asim’s girlfriend were false. He had tweeted, “Though #vikas didnt take the girl name but who is he to talk abt asim’s personal life. Is he even a friend? Coz of him only, the controversy has started. All he is doing is tryna defame Asim, nothing els and plz Asim never said he has a gf, so stop playing with us. #AsimForTheWin.”

Though #vikas didnt take the girl name but who is he to talk abt asim’s personal life. Is he even a friend? Coz of him only, the controversy has started. All he is doing is tryna defame Asim, nothing els and plz Asim never said he has a gf, so stop playing with us.#AsimForTheWin — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim proposed marriage to Himanshi. During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan asked Asim about his breakup, who said that he will “properly fix everything” once he is out of the show.

Salman then warned Asim of dire consequences if he was lying about ending his previous relationship. “If I know you have not broken up, I will come in and kick your a**,” Salman told Asim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more