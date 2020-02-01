Amitabh Bachchan leads Divyanka Tripathi by her dupatta, husband Vivek Dahiya says ‘When it’s Big B, it’s big deal’. Watch

tv

New Delhi: It was a lucky day for actor Divyanka Tripathi, who had none other than Amitabh Bachchan carrying her dupatta while walking alongside her on the sets of their new commercial. Divyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the shoot, reportedly a commercial for a detergent brand, and the video has now gone viral.

In the clip, the senior actor is seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. She sports a blush pink suit with white trousers and a dupatta, while Big B dons a white shirt and trousers with ice-blue coat. “How’d you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. -Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan,” Divyanka captioned the video.

Her fans loved the video and dropped hilarious comments on Instagram. Divyanka’s actor husband Vivek Dahiya suggested the best caption. “When it’s #BigB it’s #BigDeal,” he wrote.

A fan came up with Amrish Puri’s popular dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, “ja Divyanka ja, jee le apni zindagi.” Another suggested, “Im never washing this again”

Many of her fans said the superstar was actually leading her into the film industry. One of her fans wrote, “He wants you to get into Bollywood bcz ur worth it.” Another commented, “Post dekho bhai Caption mein kya rakha hai (look at the post, what’s there in a caption.” A fan said in an emotional comment, “Omg I can’t control my emotions.. soooooooo happy and soooooooo proud of you my girl. it’s so amazing to see my two favs in one frame. Big b is taking you with him to the world of Bollywood.”

Divyanka, who is married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to prominence by playing a dual role in the soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and is also seen in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

She made her digital debut with web show, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, in which she played a chef. However, talking to Hindustan Times in an interview about her cooking skills, she said, “I am not fond of cooking. I am more fond of acting and doing outdoor activities. At home, I prefer to do dishes and clean but cooking is not my forte. But this new show has taught me a lot and now I am feeling motivated to cook. This is very unusual that in the last three years, I didn’t cook anything for my husband. After working on this show, I have actually prepared 4-5 food items for him. That’s quite an improvement.”

