Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of newborn Abhishek Bachchan in hospital, minutes after birth. See here

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:28 IST

Ahead of his 44th birthday on February 5, a picture of a newborn Abhishek Bachchan is being widely shared online. The picture was retweeted by Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday.

Abhishek was born on Basant Panchami in 1976, and to mark the occasion in 2020, Amitabh shared the black-and-white picture. The image shows Amitabh standing next to a newborn Abhishek in the hospital, surrounded by staff and his mother, Teji Bachchan.

In 2017, Amitabh had shared the same image on Instagram, writing in the caption, “That is Abhishek, a few minutes after birth... and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6’3” lad.. kids I tell you.”

Amitabh frequently shares old pictures of his kids. In 2019, he’d shared a picture of himself recovering after a near-fatal on-set accident, at home with Abhishek. He’d written in the caption, “Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse - ABHISHEK.”

Amitabh will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama, Jhund, whose teaser was released recently. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In April, he will appear in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in July this year. Abhishek, meanwhile, recently began filming Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani. He will also appear in the second season of Amazon’s Breathe, and in The Big Bull.

