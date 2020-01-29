e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of newborn Abhishek Bachchan in hospital, minutes after birth. See here

Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of newborn Abhishek Bachchan in hospital, minutes after birth. See here

A picture of newborn Abhishek Bachchan, taken minutes after his birth, has been shared online by his father, Amitabh Bachchan. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan gazes at newborn Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan gazes at newborn Abhishek Bachchan.
         

Ahead of his 44th birthday on February 5, a picture of a newborn Abhishek Bachchan is being widely shared online. The picture was retweeted by Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday.

Abhishek was born on Basant Panchami in 1976, and to mark the occasion in 2020, Amitabh shared the black-and-white picture. The image shows Amitabh standing next to a newborn Abhishek in the hospital, surrounded by staff and his mother, Teji Bachchan.

 

In 2017, Amitabh had shared the same image on Instagram, writing in the caption, “That is Abhishek, a few minutes after birth... and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6’3” lad.. kids I tell you.”

 

Amitabh frequently shares old pictures of his kids. In 2019, he’d shared a picture of himself recovering after a near-fatal on-set accident, at home with Abhishek. He’d written in the caption, “Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse - ABHISHEK.”

Amitabh will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama, Jhund, whose teaser was released recently. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In April, he will appear in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in July this year. Abhishek, meanwhile, recently began filming Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani. He will also appear in the second season of Amazon’s Breathe, and in The Big Bull.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques, Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques, Muslim board to SC
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
How the Coronavirus outbreak may impact the tech world
How the Coronavirus outbreak may impact the tech world
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news