Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes

bollywood

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:59 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to celebrate India’s thrilling victory against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma hit two sixes off Tim Southee’s last two balls in the Super Over to seal a dramatic win for India in the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The win also gave India their maiden T20I series win against New Zealand.

Amitabh took to Twitter to express his excitement. He wrote, “INDIA INDIA INDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE.” The actor also added several national flags in his tweet, which has been ‘liked’ close to 5000 times in just a couple of minutes.

T3425 - INDIA INDIAINDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 29, 2020

Amitabh frequently comments about sports, including football and cricket. During the West Indies’ tour of India in December, he’d written in Hindi, “Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don’t tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies’ face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai).”

The actor criticised the unconventional manner in which England defeated New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final. Reacting to the win, based on the number of boundaries, Amitabh had tweeted, “You have Rs 2000, I have Rs 2000. I have one Rs 2000 note, you have four Rs 500 notes. Who’s richer?”

The actor will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama, Jhund, whose teaser was released recently. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In April, he will appear in Shoojit Sircar’s Golabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in July this year.

