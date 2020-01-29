e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating India’s win against New Zealand. The actor offered particular praise for Rohit Sharma.

bollywood Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan shoots for an advertisement.
Amitabh Bachchan shoots for an advertisement.(IANS)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to celebrate India’s thrilling victory against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma hit two sixes off Tim Southee’s last two balls in the Super Over to seal a dramatic win for India in the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The win also gave India their maiden T20I series win against New Zealand.

Amitabh took to Twitter to express his excitement. He wrote, “INDIA INDIA INDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE.” The actor also added several national flags in his tweet, which has been ‘liked’ close to 5000 times in just a couple of minutes.

 

Amitabh frequently comments about sports, including football and cricket. During the West Indies’ tour of India in December, he’d written in Hindi, “Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don’t tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies’ face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai).”

The actor criticised the unconventional manner in which England defeated New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final. Reacting to the win, based on the number of boundaries, Amitabh had tweeted, “You have Rs 2000, I have Rs 2000. I have one Rs 2000 note, you have four Rs 500 notes. Who’s richer?”

The actor will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama, Jhund, whose teaser was released recently. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In April, he will appear in Shoojit Sircar’s Golabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in July this year. 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
‘Take your shirt off and…’: Amit Shah’s dare for CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Take your shirt off and…’: Amit Shah’s dare for CM Arvind Kejriwal
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news