India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Confident India look to seal series

India vs NZ live updates: After two convincing performances, a confident India would look to seal the series as the action shifts to Hamilton. Another belter of a surface is expect at Seddon Park and this should make for another exciting contest. India seem to have all the bases covered, but they could tweak their bowling combinations. New Zealand, on the other hand, will need to get on the board and hence, would want their senior players to raise their hands and be counted. Toss could be a big factor as the side batting first have fared better on this surface as far as the recent history is concerned. The Indian camp sounded confident ahead of the match and have the belief that they can adapt and adjust to any conditions.

11:01 hrs IST Number 4 issue sorted? “Apart from having those (batting) skills, I think the mind set is amazing. He (Iyer) believes he is a big player, and he is, without any doubt. He genuinely believes that he is a match-winner and he is here to stay. And that mindset I think helps him, that is the biggest advantage he has,” Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour.





10:39 hrs IST Pitch conditions “You look at the conditions and go. It (Seddon Park) is a bigger ground, it is a regular ground, but we are still looking to play normal cricket, good cricket. I don’t think it alters anything. Maybe for the bowlers with their lengths, but with the batters, doesn’t make any difference,” Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ahead of the match. Here is what the captain winning the toss could do.



