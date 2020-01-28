India vs New Zealand: Bat first or bowl first? Recent history reveals what the captain should do after winning toss

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:41 IST

Ahead of the third T20I in Hamilton, a lot of talk is centered around the playing surface and the size of the ground. Compared to Napier, Seddon Park has a much bigger playing area and this should give the bowlers some hope. Toss was critical in Napier and India won both the matches chasing targets down. However, if we consider the recent history of Seddon Park, the side winning the toss would want to bat first - in the last five T20 matches here, teams batting first have made 190-plus on three occasions. Not only this, teams batting first have won the last four T20 matches at this venue.

When New Zealand took on India last year at the same venue, they posted 212 runs batting first and managed to crawl home as India fell short by only 4 runs.

“You look at the conditions and go. It (Seddon Park) is a bigger ground, it is a regular ground, but we are still looking to play normal cricket, good cricket. I don’t think it alters anything. Maybe for the bowlers with their lengths, but with the batters, doesn’t make any difference,” Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ahead of the match.

“On bigger grounds (like in Australia), running between wickets will cover the game plan. A good game plan is about players who look at the situation, conditions and accordingly bat. If we play on bigger grounds, I am sure this team is capable of running twos and threes and adjust their game accordingly,” he further added.

The side has been consistent in New Zealand and the young guns have contributed significantly to its success, leaving the batting coach hugely impressed.

“This new generation of cricketers is incredible. I find it amazing actually that they turn up and they are at their best straight away across different formats, different grounds and different countries actually. The amount of time they took to get settled (here in NZ)) was outstanding actually,” Rathour said.