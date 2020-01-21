Jhund teaser: Amitabh Bachchan fashions a soccer team out of a crowd, watch

bollywood

The first teaser of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is out. The first teaser gives us a feel of the narrative from the word go.

In a voice-over, the heavy baritone of Amitabh informs: “Jhund nahi kahiye sir, team kahiye... team (Call them a team, not a crowd).” In the Jhund teaser, we see a band of boys moving forward but with their backs to the camera. They are armed with chains, bricks, cricket bats and sticks. We do not get to see Amitabh in the teaser.

Watch the Jhund teaser here:

Directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame, the film is the story of Nagpur-based football coach, Vijay Barse, who went on to set up a team called Slum Soccer and train a bunch of slum children to achieve glory in soccer. The first look poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. It showed Amitabh (with his back to the camera), looking at a large slum from across a boundary wall. Crammed houses, haphazard planning and a general air of chaos greet us. There is a dilapidated mini van in the frame too. In February last year, a still from the film was released which showed Amitabh being carried by people through a huge crowd.

Jhund marks the Bollywood debut of Manjule, who rose to fame with his box-office hit Marathi movie Sairat. The movie also marks the first collaboration between Amitabh and Manjule. Bachchan began shooting for the film in December 2018. The flick is co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath.

Bachchan has interesting films in his kitty -- he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In April, we will see him in Shoojit Sircar’s Golabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in July this year.

