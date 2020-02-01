Takht teaser: Karan Johar’s period drama to release around Christmas 2021, may clash with Salman Khan’s Kick 2

bollywood

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:44 IST

Karan Johar is currently working on his next dream project, a period drama titled Takht. He has now announced the release date of the film along with the title teaser. It is scheduled to hit theatres around Christmas on December 24 next year.

The teaser shows a vacant throne with torches on both sides. Sharing the details of the film, Karan wrote on Twitter, “Presenting #TAKHT. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021.”

Presenting #TAKHT

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta

Screenplay by Sumit Roy

Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor

Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 1, 2020

The film is expected to clash with Salman Khan’s Kick 2. The actor had recently surprised his fans by announcing his another film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will hit theatres on Eid, 2021. Talking about the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had said in a statement,

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier said in a statement, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.” Opening up about Kick 2, he had added, “We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script.”

Also read:

Talking about her prep for Takht, Janhvi Kapoor had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Full-fledged prep will start soon. But when I signed the film, I immediately started learning kathak and Urdu. Although I knew we’ll shoot it almost a year later, I’ve been so fascinated by this era.” She had also added, “I feel it’s something that might come more naturally to me than contemporary roles because I’ve subscribed to that cinema more. I prefer watching older films. Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Pakeezah (1972), Umrao Jaan (1981)… I’ve been obsessed with them and can relate to them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more