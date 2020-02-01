e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Takht teaser: Karan Johar’s period drama to release around Christmas 2021, may clash with Salman Khan’s Kick 2

Takht teaser: Karan Johar’s period drama to release around Christmas 2021, may clash with Salman Khan’s Kick 2

Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, will release on Christmas 24, 2021.

bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Takht is a period drama and will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others
Takht is a period drama and will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others
         

Karan Johar is currently working on his next dream project, a period drama titled Takht. He has now announced the release date of the film along with the title teaser. It is scheduled to hit theatres around Christmas on December 24 next year.

The teaser shows a vacant throne with torches on both sides. Sharing the details of the film, Karan wrote on Twitter, “Presenting #TAKHT. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021.”

 

 

The film is expected to clash with Salman Khan’s Kick 2. The actor had recently surprised his fans by announcing his another film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will hit theatres on Eid, 2021. Talking about the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had said in a statement,

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier said in a statement, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.” Opening up about Kick 2, he had added, “We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script.”

Also read:

Talking about her prep for Takht, Janhvi Kapoor had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Full-fledged prep will start soon. But when I signed the film, I immediately started learning kathak and Urdu. Although I knew we’ll shoot it almost a year later, I’ve been so fascinated by this era.” She had also added, “I feel it’s something that might come more naturally to me than contemporary roles because I’ve subscribed to that cinema more. I prefer watching older films. Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Pakeezah (1972), Umrao Jaan (1981)… I’ve been obsessed with them and can relate to them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Trying country’s patience’: Centre tells Delhi HC on December 16 gang rape convicts
‘Trying country’s patience’: Centre tells Delhi HC on December 16 gang rape convicts
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Budget 2020 l Income tax cuts to farm boost and LIC IPO: All you need to know
Budget 2020 l Income tax cuts to farm boost and LIC IPO: All you need to know
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news