Divyanka Tripathi shares romantic post for husband Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary. See pics

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:51 IST

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi penned a romantic note for her husband and television actor Vivek Dahiya on their four-year engagement anniversary. In the note, which was shared on Instagram, she wrote that when you find the ‘right soul’, factors like looks and bank balance do not matter.

Sharing pictures of their romantic moments at a carnival, Divyanka wrote, “It’s not about the right face, body type, family, bank balance, work profile or horoscopes... It’s about the #RightSoul your soul can connect with! Thank you @vivekdahiya for engaging with me on this day 4 years back. We managed to keep it under wraps for two three months until this day...that’s how much we loved each other that we didn’t want any forces to tear us apart until our destinies got sealed together forever!”

“Find, accept and embrace your destiny too when you get the opportunity! Lot’s of love! Wishing you all #HappyMakarSankranti and ourselves #HappyEngagementAnniversary!” she added.

Divyanka and Vivek, who worked together in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, were first introduced by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia in August 2015, with the suggestion that the two should get married. After their engagement, she had told The Times Of India in an interview, “After this, it was awkward for us to shoot together. But I don’t think our co-actors ever got a hint. There was no courtship as we were looking at the relationship culminating into marriage.”

Vivek had said, “Our friend felt we were like-minded people. We started meeting regularly only after we got our parents’ approval. We were both at a marriageable age and were not interested in a fling.”

After being engaged for a little over five months, Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. The wedding was a close-knit affair with around 200 guests in attendance.

