Kalki Koechlin on being friends with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: ‘You can love a person and not be able to live with them’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:02 IST

Despite getting a divorce from Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin is still on friendly terms with him. The two got married in 2011, after being in a relationship for three years, but their relationship did not last too long after that. They got officially divorced in 2015, after announcing their separation in 2013.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Kalki said that she and Anurag took time to reach their current equation. “It just sort of happened organically. It took time. We did take a lot of time apart in the beginning. But ultimately, I think we have respect for each other’s work. You can still love a person and not be able to live with them, and I think we were both able to recognise that.”

Kalki was just 25 when she and Anurag tied the knot, and she feels that “the timing just wasn’t correct” for them. She said, “Also, it’s so much about timing, right? I feel sometimes, you are both just on very different time zones. Like, maybe I was very young and he was much older, and the timing just wasn’t correct. We wanted different things at that point. I think that makes a big difference.”

Currently, Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Anurag, meanwhile, is happily in a relationship with Shubhra Shetty, who was his associate at the now-defunct Phantom Films.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kalki revealed how Anurag reacted to the news of her pregnancy. “He’s just welcomed me to the parents’ club and told me to call if I needed anything,” she said. The filmmaker has a 19-year-old daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Kalki was last seen in Zee5’s horror web-series Bhram. Her last major Bollywood release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

