Home / Bollywood / Malang title song: Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini, falls in love with Aditya Roy Kapur in this Goa advertorial, watch

Malang title song: Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini, falls in love with Aditya Roy Kapur in this Goa advertorial, watch

The Malang title song, featuring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, shows stunning visuals of Goa as the two fall in love at a rave party.

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Malang title song.
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Malang title song.
         

The title song of the film Malang is out and shows the best of Goa besides the lead actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. It tells the story of how the two fall in love in the film and go on to live life to the fullest before it all comes crashing down.

The song has been sung and composed by Ved Sharma and penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya. It begins with Aditya killing people and walking out with his face covered with a mask. Disha makes a stunning entry as she emerges from the sea in an orange bikini. Disha shared the song with the caption, “Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with Malang title track.”

 

The song is loaded with mesmerising visuals of Goa’s landscapes, beaches and shacks. How their characters meet at a music festival and go on to travel across Goa on a bike, smoke and drink on beachside restaurants, capture selfies and videos looks dreamy until it ends with a broken Aditya fighting with other prisoners in jail. The film is a revenge drama as Aditya loses Disha and avenges her death.

The makers had earlier released another love track titled Chal Ghar Chalen. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and written by Sayeed Quadri. Disha had shared it on social media with the caption, “They took away his love, now he will destroy their world. #ChalGharChalen out now.” The three-minute-seven second number captures the tender moments between the two lovers.

The movie directed by Mohit Suri also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. The trailer shows all four of them: Disha, Aditya, Anil and Kunal as killers but with different motives.

The makers also released special character posters featuring the lead actors. In his poster, Aditya is seen flaunting his lean and chiselled body with his arms stretched out as he lets out a huge roar. Disha shared an all pink poster, while Anil Kapoor is seen holding a gun in his hand and Kunal had an intense look in his poster.

