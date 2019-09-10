Anurag Kashyap compares age with girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, ex-wife Kalki Koechlin sends wishes

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:05 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday, engaged in a bit of banter with girlfriend Shubhra Shetty on Instagram. Shubhra, 26, was an associate at Anurag’s now defunct Phantom Films.

She wrote on her Instagram stories, “ You have lived 17,166 days. Keep going.” To which Anurag replied with his own Instagram story, “Thank you. And since you have lived only 9,547 days, so don’t even compete.”

While Anurag was first photographed with Shubhra in 2015, it was only in a 2018 interview that he first admitted to being in a relationship. “I’m in a relationship after a long time. I don’t believe it is anybody’s business to know. Everyone needs to be in love at some stage or the other. I love the emotion of love. Even at 90, I’ll be in love,” he said, according to India Today.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin had an innovative birthday wish for him. Sharing a picture of a machine gun shooting vibrant colours, she wrote, “Happy birthday AK-47. May you keep shooting wild and colourful films for very many years.”

Anurag’s teenage daughter, Aaliyah, also took to Instagram stories and shared a cute picture with her dad, which she captioned, “Happy Birthday Papa, love you so much.” Anurag was married to editor Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009, and then to Kalki from 2011 to 2015.

He is currently working on the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, along with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibarkar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

