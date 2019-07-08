Today in New Delhi, India
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya celebrate wedding anniversary at a hospital. See pics

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their wedding anniversary in a very unusual way. Check out their pics.

tv Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Divyanka Tripathi,Vivek Dahiya,Divyanka Tripathi Anniversary
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi celebrated anniversary in a hospital.

Actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya celebrated completing three years of married life in a “unique” way on Monday. Vivek is currently hospitalised, so the couple’s family decided to surprise him. They landed up at the hospital with a cake at midnight.

“Unique anniversary bring in is this... When the family sneaked in a cake to surprise us. Vivek and I exchanged a high-five instead of a piece of cake. Happy anniversary love,” Divyanka wrote on Instagram along with images of the low-key celebrations.

Vivek, too, took to social media to wish his wife. “Through good times and bad, through sickness and health... Thanks for giving me these beautiful three years... Happy anniversary my love,” he wrote.

The duo got married in 2016 after falling in love on the sets of the television show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 19:57 IST

