e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he will quit if Vikas Gupta cheated, Paras-Mahira fight with Shehnaaz’s brother

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he will quit if Vikas Gupta cheated, Paras-Mahira fight with Shehnaaz’s brother

Bigg Boss 13: Fresh promos show fights between Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz and Mahira Sharma-Paras Chabra; he also has a face-off with Vikas Gupta. Watch the videos here.

tv Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla has said he will quit if Vikas Gupta has cheated in the task.
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla has said he will quit if Vikas Gupta has cheated in the task.
         

On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the friends and family members of the contestants will be seen joining them as everyone tries their best to make the game uglier with fights, conspiracies and allegations. In a new video shared by the official handle of the show, Vikas Gupta is seen snatching money from Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz during a task and soon everyone cries foul.

The video opens with the announcement of a new task wherein they are told that money will rain in the garden area and the two teams need to collect as much as possible. Vikas and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seem to be on different teams.

After the money falls in the garden area and everyone grabs their share, Vikas declares he has 420 notes with him. Shahbaaz then announces that he has 506 notes and Vikas asks him to get it cross-checked. As soon as Shahbaaz puts the money out for others to check, Vikas snatches it and puts it in his cupboard, declaring he has got all the money.

 Also read: Akshay Kumar confirms Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, says it is a ‘challenging character’

Devoleena cries as she tells Vikas that he is no mastermind but a cheater. “Bigg Boss, because of you he has done this,” she yells in the camera. Later, Sidharth is seen speaking into the mic, “Bigg Boss cheating ki hai to aap mere ko nikal sakte hain (If he has cheated, please kick me out).”

Hindustantimes

In another video, the housemates are seen holding onto boxes as Mahira tells Vishal Aditya SIngh’s brother Kunal, “Bigg Boss ghar hai humara, yaha ki ek chees tooti na to fir yahan se toot ke nikloge (This is our home, you will exit the place broken if you break anything).” Soon, Shahbaaz enters the scene and is seen getting into a fight with Paras Chhabra and Mahira.

 

In another set of visuals in the promo, Kashmera is seen stopping Kunal while Shahbaaz angrily asks Paras not to touch Kunal. Shahbaaz and Paras are seen pushing and shoving each other. Shahbaaz calls Paras “Mahira ka bamboo” and she gets furious. The video ends with Mahira declaring, “Ye dono bhai-behen ki soch dikh rahi hai (This shows the mentality of the brother-sister duo).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
1 injured after man brandishing gun fires at protesters near Jamia university
1 injured after man brandishing gun fires at protesters near Jamia university
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News