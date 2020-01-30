Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he will quit if Vikas Gupta cheated, Paras-Mahira fight with Shehnaaz’s brother

tv

On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the friends and family members of the contestants will be seen joining them as everyone tries their best to make the game uglier with fights, conspiracies and allegations. In a new video shared by the official handle of the show, Vikas Gupta is seen snatching money from Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz during a task and soon everyone cries foul.

The video opens with the announcement of a new task wherein they are told that money will rain in the garden area and the two teams need to collect as much as possible. Vikas and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seem to be on different teams.

After the money falls in the garden area and everyone grabs their share, Vikas declares he has 420 notes with him. Shahbaaz then announces that he has 506 notes and Vikas asks him to get it cross-checked. As soon as Shahbaaz puts the money out for others to check, Vikas snatches it and puts it in his cupboard, declaring he has got all the money.

Devoleena cries as she tells Vikas that he is no mastermind but a cheater. “Bigg Boss, because of you he has done this,” she yells in the camera. Later, Sidharth is seen speaking into the mic, “Bigg Boss cheating ki hai to aap mere ko nikal sakte hain (If he has cheated, please kick me out).”

In another video, the housemates are seen holding onto boxes as Mahira tells Vishal Aditya SIngh’s brother Kunal, “Bigg Boss ghar hai humara, yaha ki ek chees tooti na to fir yahan se toot ke nikloge (This is our home, you will exit the place broken if you break anything).” Soon, Shahbaaz enters the scene and is seen getting into a fight with Paras Chhabra and Mahira.

In another set of visuals in the promo, Kashmera is seen stopping Kunal while Shahbaaz angrily asks Paras not to touch Kunal. Shahbaaz and Paras are seen pushing and shoving each other. Shahbaaz calls Paras “Mahira ka bamboo” and she gets furious. The video ends with Mahira declaring, “Ye dono bhai-behen ki soch dikh rahi hai (This shows the mentality of the brother-sister duo).”

