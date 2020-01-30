Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah says Arti Singh should marry Sidharth Shukla, fans make SidArti trend

tv

Actor Kashmera Shah, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a supporter of Arti Singh, suggested on Wednesday’s episode that Sidharth Shukla is the perfect husband material for Arti and said she would talk to him about the marriage. While Arti responded with a clear no, fans on Twitter went crazy, making #SidArti one of the top India trends on the platform.

“Sid can’t live without @ArtiSingh005 . We have seen many of usud where he is openly crushing over her. Even he asked his mother then what r u waiting for. We want #SidArti ki shadi. Aur baaki ka @BeingSalmanKhan dekh lenge,” wrote one fan.

Sid can't live without @ArtiSingh005. We have seen many of usud where he is openly crushing over her. Even he asked his mother then what r u waiting for. We want #SidArti ki shadi. Aur baaki ka @BeingSalmanKhan dekh lenge — Brijesh Kumar Singh (@bksyc) January 24, 2020

Another fan wrote, “I don’t know what is the Relationship btw #SidArti?? But I can say that only these two people r Real n honest in @BiggBoss House!! @ArtiSingh005 Is the only one who wants @sidharth_shukla Happiness. She really loves n care for him. #Sid also is very protective towards her.”

I don't know what is the Relationship btw #SidArti?? But I can say that only these two people r Real n honest in @BiggBoss House!! @ArtiSingh005 Is the only one who wants @sidharth_shukla Happiness. She really loves n care for him. #Sid also is very protective towards her. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KLNbo7nyqi — SidharthShukla Universe ( Sidheart 💖) (@Rahul80453212) January 30, 2020

A fanpage for SidArti tweeted, “#SidArti friendship or marriage? #ArtiSingh is the one friend who stuck with him. Even when #FakeNaaz was bitching about Sid with Snake & Flushme. Vote for #ArtiSingh and ensure Sid has support when flips happen. #KeepShiningSid #OurPrideSid. Asim fans are supporting Vishal.”

#SidArti friendship or marriage? #ArtiSingh is the one friend who stuck with him. Even when #FakeNaaz was bitching about Sid with Snake & Flushme. Vote for #ArtiSingh and ensure Sid has support when flips happen. 😊 #KeepShiningSid #OurPrideSid. Asim fans are supporting Vishal. https://t.co/03gg8ly6UD — SidArti Official FanClub (@sidarthifc) January 30, 2020

However, there were a few who did not like Sidharth’s connection with Arti. One user tweeted, “Matlb socho har connection ake #Sidarti #Sidleena #Sidnaaz yehi promote kie...bt pure episode mein sirf aur sirf #SidRa wale feelings aye..yeh h connection bs ek frame mein 5min ke lie daal do national news ban jayenge!! Sid not interested in any other ship bt #SidRa #BB13.”

Matlb socho har connection ake #Sidarti #Sidleena #Sidnaaz yehi promote kie...bt pure episode mein sirf aur sirf #SidRa wale feelings aye..yeh h connection bs ek frame mein 5min ke lie daal do national news ban jayenge!!



Sid not interested in any other ship bt #SidRa #BB13 — #JiminOurSerendipity (@rhythmic_ranita) January 28, 2020

On Wednesday’s episode, Kashmera was seen asking Arti if she liked Sidharth. “No. Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta (He is a good guy but our temperaments do not match),” Arti dismissed the discussion of a romantic connection. An undeterred Kashmera continued saying, “Tumhe agar husband chahiye to isne humesha tumhe save kiya hai...wo protective quality hai. Usne humesha tumhe bachaya, kabhi Shehnaaz ko nahi bachaya (He has been protective of you. He is the perfect husband material for you. He has always saved you but never saved Shehnaaz).”

Kashmera added that she felt both Arti and Sidharth are in love but don’t know it yet. Arti insisted their temperaments do not match and Kashmera agreed with her, joking it would be like Arti marrying her but later tried her best to convince her that he is the perfect husband material.

