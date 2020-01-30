Bigg Boss 13 day 122 written update episode 122 January 29: Kashmera says Sidharth Shukla is best husband material for Arti

tv

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh may have discovered new angles to view her own friendship with Sidharth Shukla. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Kunal Aditya Singh entered the house to support his brother Vishal. He talked about Vishal’s confusion and the task where he lost patience and got the task cancelled. He also asked Vishal to have some patience. “Ye log k bolne se thodi neeche ho jaunga. Mujhe pata hai mai kya hu (I know what I am, don’t care what these people say),” Vishal told his brother, assuring that he had displayed patience throughout.

Meanwhile, Vikas told Shehnaaz she must focus on her game and keep the rest for the time that comes after the finale.

Talking to his brother, Vishal was upset that his fights with Madhurima got blown up. He even reacted sharply when the brother told him that he had even given a few interviews.

Vishal’s brother told Sidharth that people get hurt with the way he talks. Sidharth said that is the way he talks at home, so it is not abnormal for him. Sidharth said he tried his best to make Vishal understand how he must behave but he could not. Vikas then claimed Asim has a girlfriend.

Kashmera was excited to see Shefali Jariwala vote for Arti’s captaincy as she entered the house. Shefali soon began teasing Asim saying she missed him so much she had to come back. Shehnaaz was visibly upset with Shefali’s entry and soon had a fight with Sidharth.

Vikas told Himanshi that the most classy thing about her was that she first had a closure on her previous relationship and then came back to explore new opportunities.

The next person to enter the house was Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz. Sidharth was then made the interim captain for the week. Shehbaaz entered the house with a cake for her and celebrated her birthday.

Soon, Rashami fought with Sidharth over division of duties. She said she would do bathroom cleaning and Sidharth first agreed. Later, he asked her to clean utensils and she refused, claiming her health does not allow her to clean utensils. Vishal also had a fight with Sidharth over the duties. After the fight, Rashami was given bathroom cleaning but Vishal declared he would not agree to the division and not clean utensils. During the fight, Sidharth even said that Vishal’s brother did not vote for him so he would not consider his desires for the household chores. It only ended when Kashmera volunteered to share the duties with Vishal and his brother.

Himanshi told Asim that she dragged her relationship for long, and even labeled it as single-sided. She said she started things from scratch with her boyfriend after a break up. However, she added, “But baar baar tumhari baatein aa rahi thi. Mai tabhi sahi hoti agar mai man leti ki mai galat hun. Age se cheese aa rahi hai ‘log ye bol rahe hain, ye comment aa rahe hain. Tab meri self respect hurt ho rahi thi.” Himanshi also revealed that she expected a call from her would-be in-laws but she never received one.

In a discussion with him, Vikas told Sidharth, “Dads pe nahi jaoge. Papa nahi khel rahe na yaha pe? Mujhe paa hai wo poke karta hai. Uska game yahi hai. (I know he pokes, that is all his game strategy but you must ensure you do not drag dads in your fights. Their fathers are not here in the game).”

Early morning, Asim told Himanshi ‘I love you. I love you so much,” and Himanshi responded saying, “Now you can see me.”

Later, Kashmera asked Arti to stay away from others’ fights. She also asked her if she liked Sidharth. “No. Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta (He is a good guy but our temperaments do not match),” Arti responded.

Kashmera continued saying, “Tumhe agar husband chahiye to isne humesha tumhe save kiya hai...wo protective quality hai. Usne humesha tumhe bachaya, kabhi Shehnaaz ko nahi bachaya. (He has been protective of you. He is the perfect huband material for you. He has always saved you but never saved Shehnaaz).”

Kashmera said both Arti and Sidharth in love but both do not know. Arti insisted their temperaments do not match. Kashmera agreed with her and joked it would be like Arti marrying her but later tried her best to convince her that Arti loves Sidharth and he is the perfect husband material for Arti.

Kashmera also talked to Shehnaaz and apologised saying she did not mean to hurt her. Shehnaaz said she did not mind Kashmera as much as Sidharth’s words offend her.

Shehnaaz’s brother then told Shehnaaz and Sidharth that Mahira and Paras wanted to break the two apart.

