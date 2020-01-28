Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah has revenge on her mind as she enters house, Vishal Aditya Singh is the target

tv

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:10 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is going to get a new visitor in the upcoming episode - her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. Married to Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera has earlier participated in the reality show and was considered quite a strong contender for the top spot.

The makers have shared a promo of the upcoming episode that shows Kashmera making an impact with her entrance in the house.In the video, after greeting Arti with a warm hug, she thanked Bigg Boss for uniting a sister and a mother and went on to add, “Aur humare se jo panga lega, hum uski *** kardenge”.

The video shows Kashmera taking digs at all from Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai to Paras Chhabra for how their performance on the show. Referring to Madhurima Tuli, she asks Vishal, “You said you want to meet her?” He replied, “Yes, I have some work with her.” Recalling how Madhurima was evicted from the house for beating Vishal with a pan, she asked which part of his body is not swollen.

Kashmera also confronted Vishal for asking Arti to cut her hair during a task and said she will make sure he also has to cut his hair. She said that she cried the most when Arti had to cut her hair and applauded her for taking up the challenge. During a separate conversation, she is seen telling him in the garden area how some limits should not be crossed on the show. She also says that Arti is a friend for everyone but no one stands for her in need, other than Sidharth Shukla.

Kashmera greeted Rashami with a hug and said in sarcasm, “Rashami jo hai wo hai, bhale hi peeche hai (Rashami is what she is, no matter if she is trailing).”

The viewers had different reactions to Kashmera’s entry in the house. A fan said, “@kashmerashah Aap Arti ko support karne gaye ho ya #VishalAdityaSingh ko target karne? Clearly you know Arti ko sabse zyaada khatra iss week Vishal se hai, so you’re putting him down! Not cool (Kashmera you have gone in the house to support Arti or target Vishal? She has the most danger from Vishal this week, why put him down).”

Another wrote, “@kashmerashah Very sad .. Family goes to spread happiness and Support.. not to Target Honest pple ..Aarti played with Dignity but you Spoiled it ..Too much Over confidence and Trying to Speak Vindu/Sidhearts Language is Embrassing .. Shame .. #SidNaaz it’s not you To Decide.”

