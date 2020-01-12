Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh reveals she faced rape attempt inside her own home at the age of 13

tv

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:35 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has revealed she faced a rape attempt inside her own home, at the young age of 13. She shared details of how it happened, how the unfortunate incident affected her mentally and even the panic attack she had inside the Bigg Boss house was actually related to it.

As Deepika Padukone and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal visited the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote Chhapaak, they asked contestants to share some of the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. Laxmi began the task by narrating her own journey and how she braved the acid attack.

Also read: Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office day 2: Ajay Devgn film surges ahead with Rs 35.10 cr, Deepika Padukone movie collects Rs 10.77cr

Arti was the first one to narrate her own experience. “Is ghar me mujhe, 2.5 maheene ke baad panic attack aaye the aur jab mai 13 saal ki thi waha se mujhe panic attack shuru hue the. Mujhe 1.5 maheena tak panic attacks aate the. Log judge karte hain mujhe depression hai, main depression se bhi guzri thi. Pata nahi, kisi ladke ne hi chhod diya hoga to hi wo depression hota hai..Aisa kuch nahi hota hai. Jab mai 13 saal ki thi, tab mere saath, ghar me band kar ke, almost ek rape attempt hua tha. And, wo ghar ka servant tha, mai ye baat khul ke karna chahti thi. Mai ye baatein Paras ke saath share karna chahti kyuki Paras bahut hi zyada sensitive hai in cheeso ko leke.Wo hua nahi tha. Mai kabhi bhi, aaj bhi kundi band kar ke soti hu. (I had a panic attack two and a half months ago. My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me ‘she must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep.)”

“Abhi bhi mera haath shiver kar raha hai. I really wanted to share this because hum jis platform pe hain, humare jaisi ladkiyo ko laakhon ladkiya dekh rahi hongi,. Bahut sari bachchiyan hain jo is baat ko khul nahi paati hain ki unke saath kya hua hai (My hands are shivering as I speak. I wanted to share this as we are on a platform where many girls are watching women like us and they need to know they must speak up whenever they face such crimes),” she added.

She then went on to share details of the incident. “So I was all alone in my house, sleeping when my servant tried his best to rape me. I cried, yelled, tore his clothes…We stayed in Lucknow where everyone sleeps around 3 in the afternoon. I shouted and then somehow escaped and jumped from the second floor. That is when I realized my own power. Even today, I call myself God’s child.”

“I faced panic attacks that entire year. I know how disgusted I felt. Finally my family – mother and brother – helped me and I managed to get out of that mental situation. I think I have been normal for past 7-8 years,” Arti told the housemates.

Arti also said that she opened up on her own experience so that other girls and women who face similar incidents find the courage to speak up, at least to their parents.

Follow @htshowbiz for more