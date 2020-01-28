Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana, goes down on one knee. Watch

tv

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana is all set to enter the house in the upcoming episode and will get a pleasant surprise from Asim Riaz. The makers have shared a promo, which shows Asim looking happy at her arrival. He is seen going down on his knee to propose her.

The promo video begins with all the contestants seated in the living room as Himanshi appears on a television screen. Asim screams in excitement, “Mera dil baahar aara hai (My heart is jumping out of my chest),” and goes on to shower her with kisses and hugs as she enters the house. The two are seen exchanging a few whispers as Himanshi tells him that the people are crazy about the both of them.

In the video, Asim goes on to propose to her in the garden area in the presence of all the other housemates. The Arijit Singh song Sachiya Mohabbta Ve is heard playing in the background. Asim goes down on one knee, holds her hand and says, “Himanshi, I really love you. I have never said this to anyone, you are the first girl. Will you marry me?” He offers her a rose and asks her again, “Do you love me?”

Asim’s fans shared their happiness on Twitter. A fan wrote, “’Sachiya Mohabbta Ve aa Mahi Kite Hor Naiyo Milna’ d lyrics of d song in d background suits them so well @BiggBoss @ColorsTV always play this song for them. Mahi Veee is official song for #AsiManshi now #AsiManshiReunion #AsiManshiForever #JabAsiManshiMet #KingAsim.”

Another wrote, “Omg. My boy is proposing her for marrying. He is the real man ..He is the man of his words.” One more commented, “I’m seeing this on repeat....Luv them yarr....#JabAsiManshiMet.” A viewer said, “Yeeees dis is definitely the Awwwwww moment for oll us.”

Presenting a different opinion on their union, a viewer said, “Himanshi has no other option.... It looks fake from her side.... Asim side it still seems real.... It looks that she is using his popularity..... And giving the credit to herself only that she is her lady luck.”

