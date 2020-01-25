Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother talks about Himanshi Khurana’s break-up, wants him to ‘sort out his love life after the show’

tv

Umar Riaz has said that he found out about Himanshi Khurana’s break-up with her boyfriend of nine years and her feelings for his brother Asim Riaz through the media. Umar also said that it is important for Asim to concentrate on winning Bigg Boss 13, and that he can “sort out his love life” after that.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Umar slammed Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi for threatening Asim with physical violence. Umar also said that just because Paras conveyed the news of Himanshi’s break-up to Asim when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, his actions could not be condoned.

Umar told the website, “I was told not to give any personal messages from anyone when I meet my brother. Also, I didn’t want Asim to lose focus from his game at a crucial time and I wanted him to sort out his love life after the show.”

“I got to know about Himanshi’s break up through social media and media interviews that she broke up and she has feelings for Asim. She didn’t personally call me to talk about it or asked anything to convey to Asim. And one can’t defend Parag’s action by saying that he has given such a great news to Asim. Aaj nahi toh kal (sooner or later), my brother would have come to know about it eventually,” he added.

Asim has been quite vocal about his feelings for Himanshi, but she did not reciprocate as she was already in a relationship. “Yes, he was very clear and it was genuine. But, I had told him that my relationship with my boyfriend was going through ups and downs and urged him to see how things work once he’s out of the house,” she said in a recent interview.

When asked if she would consider getting into a relationship with Asim, Himanshi had said, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. It could be anything. Let’s see,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan blamed Asim for Himanshi’s break-up during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “You should not have any feelings for somebody who is going to get married, it is a man thing. He broke up with her when he saw the flirting. The fact that a girl and boy are dating, uske beech me ghusna is wrong,” he said. He added that since Himanshi returns Asim’s feelings now, it is his “duty to be nice to her”.

