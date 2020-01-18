Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written update day 111: Salman Khan slams Asim for loving Himanshi when she was engaged, blames him for her breakup

tv

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:55 IST

After a week that was full of ups and downs and weird fights, Bigg Bosss 13 host Salman Khan took everyone to task. He pulled up Asim Riaz,Paras Chhabra, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Salman watching Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s infamous fight where she hit him with a frying pan. He watched inside his personal chalot and clearly enjoyed the show.

Salman then told Vishal and Madhurima that throwing water is not insulting any person but an insult to water. He then pointed out the lack of water in places like Latur. “I had a discussion with Bigg Boss that we have kicked people out of the house for getting violent. Then I was told that this is a personal matter and you are only behaving the way you really are,” Salman said.

Also read: Neena Gupta says Anurag Kashyap wanted to cast older actors in Saand Ki Aankh: ‘Financers wanted younger actors’

“I enjoyed when I was watching and I also watched it on repeat. Where did frying pan come between water, Bigg Boss intervened but who cares. I think whatever happened was right because it is human to commit mistakes. I find it all well, but Bigg Boss has certain rules,” he added.

Salman then asked Madhurima to leave the house. He also said no one else will see her off. “Unfortunately, Madhurima will have to pay for her actions. Ye personality TV par aur na dikhe ye tay kiya hai Bigg Boss ne ki aaj aapko is ghar se jana hai. Madhurima please leave our home and take care of yourself. Madhurima will go out alone,” he said.

Later, Salman made fun of Arti saying she is present in every important moment for other contestants and does not have her own stuff. He also teased Asim saying Himanshi had come to visit him. He then brought a certain Himanshi Saxena from the audience. He also told Asim that it was true Himanshi had not married. However, Salman told Asim he was wrong in loving someone who was engaged and was about to get married. “You should not have any feelings for somebody who is going to get married, it is a man thing. He broke up with her when he saw the flirting. The fact that a girl and boy are dating, uske beech me ghusna is wrong. Himanshi has also said apparently that she loves you,” Salman told Asim, blaming him for her breakup.

“Now that she has come to you, it is your duty to be nice to her,” he added.

Audience then got to see Karan Singh Grover’s entry in the house. He hugged Arti who began crying. He also told Sidharth about a yogasan that could help him calm down the anger. Then Vindu Dara Singh entered and told Paras Chhabra that everyone is asking him to stay away from Mahira Sharma, so he should.

Gautam Gulati was the next visitor who was nearly attacked with kisses by Shehnaaz. When he said, “Tumhe wo dikh nahi raha, wo big man (Don’t you see that huge man),?” hinting at Sidharth Shukla, she responded, “Mere ko nahi pata, flip (I don’t care, I just flipped).”

After he left, Shehnaaz was spotted smelling her own wrist and even asking Sidharth to try “smelling Gautam”. Later, Salman slammed her for being jealous when Sidharth sits with someone. He said it was weird she jumped onto Gautam when she complains so much about Sidharth talking to others.

Salman then took Paras to task for disrespecting Shehnaaz’s father. Salman asked him about his mom’s visit. “36 aengi, 36 jaengi teri wali teri ma hi jaegi,” Salman reminded what his mom told him. Salman told Paras he had said “Mai game khel raha hu, Mahira pyada hai.”

Paras got angry, raising his voice and said “I can leave this show if I said this, I would like to see the footage.”

Salman also told Paras that Akanksha has been sending stuff (clothes, perfumes and more) and even sent him the food to his house. “Agar aap kehna chahte ho ki mai iske saath game khelna chahte ho (If you want to say I am playing a game with Mahira), that is not the case,” Paras responded.

Salman asked Mahira if she knew, she said “I know mai uski friend ho, uski girlfriend bahar hai (I am his friend and he has a girlfriend outside the house).” Salman then informed everyone that Paras already had a plan with Akanksha and had already told her that he may play games and create love angles in the house.

Salman also asked Paras to clarify that he does not all the ‘bangla, gadi’ (bunglaw and cars) that he had claimed while fighting Asim. Paras said he was only triggering Asim. “So the girl who has been supporting you….” Salman said and Paras interrupted saying, “I want to leave her, she does not want to leave. Uska pyar mere prati bahut zyada hai. Mai kehta hu wo mere kharche utha rahi hai, mummy ko paise de rahi hai. Rent de rahi hai. (She loves me much more than I do, I admit she has been paying my bills and even giving money to my mom).”

Salman reminded that the costly yellow shoes were gifted by Akanksha. Paras denied and said, “Please creatives ko bolo ye Akanksha ka naam kaha se aa raha hai? (How is Akanksha’s name being dragged in this)”

Salman said, “Koi creatives nahi hai, she has called me up to find out what is **** happening.”

“Isase kaun sa mera relationship chal raha jo mai isase clear karu (I am not in a relationship that I must explain everything to her.)?” Paras asked in an agitated tone. Mahira was also upset and asked Paras to stay shut up.

Salman said he was not in the game and Paras must keep his tone in control. “I am really sorry mai aapse badtameezi se baat kr raha hu, but ye sab gaalt baatein hai (I am sorry I am disrespecting you but all this is wrong).”

Salman then asked Sidharth what he thought about Mahira and Paras. Sidharth said Paras likes Mahira. Paras also said, “I love her, but I am not in a relationship with Mahira”.

Then Rashami Desai and Asim began explaining to Paras that he must respect Mahira and maintain a distance if he is not in a relationship. Arti said Salman was trying to explain things to Mahira, asking Paras to calm down. Mahira then said everyone was overreacting. Mahira said she was clear that Paras had a girlfriend.

Salman said Paras has even said inside the house that he has had problems in his relationship and if such was the case, he should not ask for stuff from Akanksha.

Salman said it was worst thing that Paras said when he announced will pay Akanksha back when Bigg Boss pays him a huge amount of money. Salman also said Paras had written a letter saying he was planning a game and he will patch things up once he is out. Paras said again that he would quit if it was proved.

“You keep your voice down. Mai aa jaun kya apni par? Game khel raha hai! Ab mai bolta hu, mil mere ko bahar! Baat karne ki tameez nahi hai. Ye hai,”Salman yelled at Paras. Paras was visibly upset but apologized to Salman.

“Shehnaaz ke baap bura bhala (said bad things about Shehnaaz’s dad), how can you talk like that about somebdoy’s father, Mahira bol rahi thi, chup kar (Mahira was even asking you to keep mum). I was talking to Mahira, all that I said was for Mahira and that is the tone you use with me? You got a good chance here, do not blow it up,” he added.

Mahira insisted Paras was not faking his feelings and equation with her. Salman then told her that she would get to know the truth once she is out of the show. After Salman left, Paras declared no one must say anything to him.

Shehnaaz told Mahira that she does not care what he said about her father. Rashami and Shefali discussed why it all happened.

Sidharth told Paras whatever has happened was done with, but tone should always be in control. “Jo chees hui nahi hai, usko gaalt tareeke se dikha rahe hain, (They are showing all wrong things, things that do not exist).” Paras insisted.

Sidharth explained that Salman talked infront of him which meant he was given chance to explain his side and no one was trying to malign his image.

Follow @htshowbiz for more