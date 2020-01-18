Bigg Boss 13 day 110 written update episode 110 January 18: Mahira Sharma yells at Paras Chhabra ‘Am I in the game because of you?’

tv

Family and friends visited the Bigg Boss 13 house and brought love and warmth for the contestants. However, a few of them still managed to dig up their old fights. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Asim Riaz’s brother Umar talking to him. After confirming that Himanshi Khurana has broken up and is not marrying, he left the house. Sidharth Shukla’s mom was next in line to visit the house.

Paras’s mom began crying even before he could open the gates. When he asked why she was crying, she simply asked about his fingers and fracture. She told him that his energy went down ever since he became ‘Godfather’. She said he has taught the game to others, hinting at Mahira Sharma and how he treats her like kid in the game . She then asked Paras to stay away from Mahira, “no kissing”, she said. Paras told her that he knew where it was all coming from, suggesting it was his girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s views that she projected. However, his mom said she was speaking of her own. Paras also said he had ended it all before coming to Bigg Boss and his mom knew about it, but she insisted that was not the case.

Paras said it was not the first reality show and he knew what he was doing, but his mom said this was no Splitsvilla and he should avoid getting close to Mahira.

Rashami began crying, watching everyone’s parents visit and Sidharth and Shefali held her to console.

Next, Bhavya and Swastik, Rashami’s niece and nephew, entered the house. Rashami also gave up her captaincy and ran towards them. They asked Rashami to rekindle her friendship with Sidharth. The kids then ask Rashami and Sidharth to hug and make up. After they left, Arti told her that she was glad they came and Bigg Boss did not send Arhaan.

Aarti and Vishal had an ugly fight when Aarti said that he was not even ashamed of being punished and not being part of the game. Vishal got angry and told her she has a habit of getting into other people’s fights.

Rashami and Shehnaaz were seen discussing her relationships inside the house. Rashami said, “Shahbaaz ne bola tha pyar me mat padna. Tera ek nahi do do? (Shahbaaz had asked you to avoid love, you found not just one but two and neither will be there for you). Shehnaaz quipped, “Mai kaun sa unki hu (Not that I am there for them either!).”

When Shefali asked why Sidharth was serious, Paras responded on his behalf he said he was trying to recharge himself as all his energy is exhausted in entertaining Shehnaaz. Shefali said the house was becoming boring and Mahira quipped if she should go inside the house and create some interesting ‘mudda’.

Paras intervened and said Mahira often finds herself in tough situation, irking Mahira. “Tu hi ata hai mere muddon mein, teri wajah se mai hu is show pe (You always interfere in my debates and fights, you think I am on this show because of you?).”

Sidharth told Mahira it was said if she thought there has been no help from Paras but Mahira was angry. She found it upsetting that everyone thought she was in the game only because of Paras.

