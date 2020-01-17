Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo: Rohit Shetty’s university of fear is open, Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna enrol. Watch video

tv

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:20 IST

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to return with adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and has shared the promo of this season. The promo, running a little less than a minute, gives a glimpse of TV actors such as Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna who will be participating on the show.

The official Twitter handle of Colors TV shared the promo with the caption, “Aa gaye hai professor #RohitShetty Darr ki University lekar. Dekhiye inhe #KKK10 mein.” The video shows Rohit entering a campus as he is surrounded by various celebs dressed in school uniform. A snake is seen crawling on a pillar and a lion walking the corridors. Everything comes to a standstill and announces his arrival, saying, “Welcome, I am the professor of this Dar Ki University and I love hearing the screams of fear.”

Suddenly, he whistles and a herd of wild bulls enter the campus, leading to mayhem. As everyone runs for safety, he whistles again and they all vanish. He ends the promo saying, “This is not a nightmare but a world of reality.”

Among others who will participate on the show are Karn Sangini actor Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang of Beyhadh 2 fame, Naagin 3 actor Adaa Khan, Satyameva Jayate actor Amruta Khanvilkar, Street Dancer 3D actor Dharmesh Yelande, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, comedian Balraj Syal and RJ Malishka. The show has been shot in Bulgaria and will go on air from February 22.

Also read: Love Aaj Kal trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s melodrama is too much to handle; songs are saving grace

Meanwhile, Rohit has wrapped up the shoot of his next big budget film, Sooryavanshi. It is the fourth installment in the filmmaker’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. It will introduce Akshay Kumar to the series and will have Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

Akshay Kumar performing a stunt on sets of Sooryavanshi.

Known for his penchant for action and cars, Rohit has also shot an extensive stunt with Akshay, who will be seen dangling from a flying chopper in a scene. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 27.

Follow @htshowbiz for more