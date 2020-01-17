Love Aaj Kal trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s melodrama is too much to handle; songs are saving grace

bollywood

Love Aaj Kal trailer, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, is out and reminds the viewers of Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film of the same name. The film aims to showcase a blend of modern-day and past love as it simultaneously features two time periods -- 1990s and 2020s.

On one hand, there is a modern couple of career-obsessed Sara and Kartik, who wants all of her and won’t compromise in a relationship. On the other, there is love blossoming between Kartik, with ear-piercings this time, and Arushi Sharma. They are attracted to each other but are unable to get intimate due to a less than accepting society.

Sara and Kartik fill the trailer with over-the-top drama as subtlety goes flying out the window. They are screaming their lines and despite spilling over to real life, their chemistry is less than inviting. The trailer also shows glimpses of hit numbers from the original -- Twist and Aahun Aahun, that bring slight respite from the melodrama.

Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan at Love Aaj Kal trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

The makers had shared the first poster of the film on Thursday. Sharing the poster on her Instagram, Sara wrote: “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal.” Sara can be seen lying on Kartik’s back and holding hands with him on the poster. While Sara is awake and lost in thought, Kartik seems to be sleeping.

Introducing the two main characters -- Zoe and Veer -- director Imtiaz Ali wrote: “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”

The film has been majorly shot in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and several behind the scene pictures and videos were shared by the lead actors on their social media handles. This is Sara’s third film and is sequel of sorts to the 2009 original that starred her father Saif Ali Khan opposite Deepika Padukone. The original also had Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Giselli Monteiro in prominent roles.

Talking about Sara featuring in his film’s remake, Saif had earlier said in an interview, “It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, ‘Ole Ole’ (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying.”

