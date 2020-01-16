Love Aaj Kal first poster: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan are Zoe and Veer caught in a ‘whirlwind wonderland’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:44 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share the first poster of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Going by the poster, Imtiaz Ali’s romance is called Love Aaj Kal.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote: “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow‼” We come to know that the names of the two principle characters.

Imtiaz also shared, “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”

In the poster, Sara lies on Kartik’s back in what appears to be a reflective, pensive yet soaked-in-love look; they are both holding hands. Sara is awake and looks lost in thought and the overall atmosphere is one of love.

Imtiaz Ali’s first film starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The sequel has been shot in various places including Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Sara, who made film debut with Kedarnath in 2018, will be seen in two films next - Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The latter is a remake of his own hit film from the 1990s of the same name. It stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, along with Sara. The original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Sara is a huge hit on the internet with pictures from her personal life going viral in no time. She was recently on a vacation with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in the island nation of Maldives and shared a bunch of pictures and video clips.

In many of the images, Sara was seen chilling in the blue waters, sometimes alone and at other times, with Ibrahim. “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing,” she wrote along with one lot of photographs. She shared more pictures from the vacation, writing “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last”.

(With IANS inputs)

