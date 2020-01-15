Saif Ali Khan was asked what he would do if he, Taimur and Ibrahim like the same girl at a club. His reply is hilarious

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:12 IST

Celebrities are asked the most bizarre questions at press conferences sometimes. On Tuesday night, at a promotional event for Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan was asked the strangest question about his three-year-old son Taimur and 18-year-old son Ibrahim. The actor was asked what he would do if the three of them went to a club and liked the same girl, and he had a hilarious response that left the audience in splits.

“Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me, so I don’t know if I can do that. So you know, it balances out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I’m an old man now, I am just pretending to be cool,” he said.

In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif plays a man in his 40s whose life is all about parties and women. However, he gets a rude shock when he discovers that he has a 20-year-old daughter, and does not want to accept the fact that he has a grown-up child.

At the event, Saif was asked if he is worried about his youth fading away someday. “Nahi, jawaani shayad kab ki dhal gayi thi, yaar! Mujhe darr nahi lagta bilkul. (No, my youth probably faded away long ago. I am not scared at all.) In fact, I don’t have these issues. I think if you are young at heart and if you feel good, it’s fine. I don’t even really want to be very young. I mean, I don’t want to be old, but I am happy. I’m clear in my life,” he said, adding that he will continue to work as long as he gets offers and then happily retire.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and marks the Bollywood debut of Alaya Furniturewalla. The film will release on January 31 this year.

