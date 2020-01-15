e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan was asked what he would do if he, Taimur and Ibrahim like the same girl at a club. His reply is hilarious

Saif Ali Khan was asked what he would do if he, Taimur and Ibrahim like the same girl at a club. His reply is hilarious

At a song launch of Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan was asked how he would react if he, Taimur and Ibrahim liked the same girl at a club.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan with his children Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.
Saif Ali Khan with his children Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.
         

Celebrities are asked the most bizarre questions at press conferences sometimes. On Tuesday night, at a promotional event for Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan was asked the strangest question about his three-year-old son Taimur and 18-year-old son Ibrahim. The actor was asked what he would do if the three of them went to a club and liked the same girl, and he had a hilarious response that left the audience in splits.

“Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me, so I don’t know if I can do that. So you know, it balances out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I’m an old man now, I am just pretending to be cool,” he said.

Also read: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi criticises Anurag Kashyap, says he attacks PM Modi as he can’t digest own ‘failure’

In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif plays a man in his 40s whose life is all about parties and women. However, he gets a rude shock when he discovers that he has a 20-year-old daughter, and does not want to accept the fact that he has a grown-up child.

At the event, Saif was asked if he is worried about his youth fading away someday. “Nahi, jawaani shayad kab ki dhal gayi thi, yaar! Mujhe darr nahi lagta bilkul. (No, my youth probably faded away long ago. I am not scared at all.) In fact, I don’t have these issues. I think if you are young at heart and if you feel good, it’s fine. I don’t even really want to be very young. I mean, I don’t want to be old, but I am happy. I’m clear in my life,” he said, adding that he will continue to work as long as he gets offers and then happily retire.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and marks the Bollywood debut of Alaya Furniturewalla. The film will release on January 31 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
At UNSC closed door meet tonight, China pushes for consultations on Kashmir
At UNSC closed door meet tonight, China pushes for consultations on Kashmir
‘Those who maligned country’s image...’: Kumar Vishwas’ dig at Kejriwal
‘Those who maligned country’s image...’: Kumar Vishwas’ dig at Kejriwal
Christian girls are targeted by ‘love jihad’, says Kerala church
Christian girls are targeted by ‘love jihad’, says Kerala church
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Why a $453 billion bond manager is shifting bets from India to China
Why a $453 billion bond manager is shifting bets from India to China
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news