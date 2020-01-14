Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan shoot together, fans dub her ‘expressions queen’ as a video goes viral

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a huge hit online despite the fact that she is not on social media. Pictures and videos of the actor go viral in no time. Now, a new video has emerged, where she is with husband Saif Ali Khan and it is already a hit.

Kareena Kapoor and her many expressions.

In the video, from the shoot of their new advertisement, Kareena was seen interacting with some person who is not visible in the frame. She is seen making animated expressions. She can be seen replying to someone, perhaps her manager. Her expressions were such that many started to comment on them. The overwhelming response being on her beauty. One fan wrote, saying “expression queen most beautiful”, while another wrote “Kareena is absolutely gorgeous and so animated”. Yet another said, “She is so pretty..and those expressions. Uff,” while another fan said “beautiful bebo”.

Kareena and Saif shot for a famous diaper brand, according to a report in Times of India. Apparently, it is a hefty endorsement deal.

Kareena’s latest release Good Newwz has hit the jackpot at the box office. The Dharma Production, after the end of three weeks, has made Rs 190 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeting about it, wrote: “#GoodNewwz puts up a good show on [third] Sat and Sun... Reduction of screen space - due to multiple new releases - has taken a toll on its biz, but the job is done... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 190.09 cr. #India biz.”

#GoodNewwz puts up a good show on [third] Sat and Sun... Reduction of screen space - due to multiple new releases - has taken a toll on its biz, but the job is done... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 190.09 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles apart from Kareena, is the story of two couples, trying to a have baby. The plot thickens as the sperms of the Akshay and Diljit get mixed up at an IVF clinic.

