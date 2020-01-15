e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Suchitra Krishnamoorthi criticises Anurag Kashyap, says he attacks PM Modi as he can’t digest own ‘failure’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi criticises Anurag Kashyap, says he attacks PM Modi as he can’t digest own ‘failure’

In a series of tweets, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took potshots at Anurag Kashyap for criticising the ruling government and PM Narendra Modi.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi stands by her comments on Anurag Kashyap.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi stands by her comments on Anurag Kashyap.
         

Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has lashed out at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She claimed that he was critical of the prime minister because he was unable to come to terms with his own failure.

Suchitra tweeted, “Confidence bhi kismet hoti hai. Gods gift. Jis Insaan ki confidence itni low ho ki woh bas doosron ko insult aur resent karte rahe , rather than work on their own success, woh aage kaise badhenge?”

Also read | Allu Arjun says he wants a pan-India appeal: ‘For which I need to do a Bollywood film’

In another, now-deleted tweet, Suchitra said that the prime example of this was Anurag. “Example of my last tweet being #AnuragKashyap . Bhai apna kaam first dhang se Karo - sacred games aur ghost stories jaise bakwaas banaate ho. Failure digest nahi hota isliye #PMModi ko insult Karne me lage ho. It’s twisted,” she wrote.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has now deleted the tweet mentioning Anurag Kashyap.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has now deleted the tweet mentioning Anurag Kashyap.

“Everybody is entitled to dissent & protest & opinion. But a decorum & conduct must be maintained if we aspire to a civilized society . Gutter talk & abusive language may be fashionable in a certain brand of alternate Cinema - but it must not become a norm in public discourse,” she wrote in another tweet.

 

Suchitra also opened up about her decision to delete the tweet naming Anurag and said that she did not want to get into a mud-slinging match. However, she said she stands by what she said. “Ya I deleted this tweet bec I didn’t want the stress of tu tu.main main. But I meant it nevertheless,” she wrote.

 

Anurag has not yet responded to Suchitra’s tweets.

