Allu Arjun says he wants a pan-India appeal: ‘For which I need to do a Bollywood film’

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:59 IST

Telugu star Allu Arjun has a huge fan following but he wants to have a “pan-India appeal” and that is what makes him interested in Bollywood films. He has said he wants to have a Hindi film in his filmography, though he says he is yet to find the right project and director from the ones being offered. The actor is currently enjoying the positive responses coming his way after the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on January 12.

Also read: Move over Tom Cruise, Janhvi Kapoor actually flew a helicopter for Gunjan Saxena biopic: ‘I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this’

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Allu Arjun said, “I want to have pan-India appeal, for which I need to do a Bollywood film. It’s a huge prospect for my growth as an actor. Having a Hindi movie in my filmography is important. Thanks to social media, people are now seeing everybody’s work (irrespective of the language barrier).”

Adding that he has been receiving several offers, he said. “It is about finding the right project and director. I don’t want to rush into things... My fans are more than just fans, they are an army.”

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun told the daily, “In mass entertainers, we tend to go over-the-top. But this time, I decided to keep my performance at an authentic level. We have known each other for many years. But to [witness] her talent on set was sheer pleasure.”

The film has been receiving rave reviews. “Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is stitched from the same cloth as his previous film Attarintiki Daredi, but what separates his latest outing is the overall comical treatment and toned down drama. Keeping the festive season in mind, Trivikram keeps the overall mood of the film very entertaining with some quirky writing and equally exciting characters. There is also ample drama to tug at the heartstrings but thankfully, it doesn’t go overboard. Both these films are about broken families and how it takes one person to fix it. If it was Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi, it is Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo,” the Hindustan Times review for the film read.

Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu. pic.twitter.com/hrYwqoGiri — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 13, 2020

Even Pawan Kalyan wrote an appreciation note for Allu Arjun. The latter posted a picture of the flowers and the note and tweeted, “Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more